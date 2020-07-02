Sarah Jessica Parker's New York home has the most stylish hallway The Sex and the City star is isolating with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

Sarah Jessica Parker and her family have been splitting their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons during lockdown, but now that the restrictions have eased, they are primarily based back at their townhouse in the West Village. Recently, the Sex and the City star shared a photo from inside the property on Instagram, revealing her incredibly lavish hallway, featuring a monochrome staircase and pinstripe runner. There was also a wicker chair on the landing, with a pile of books placed on it that had been recommended by the actress – The Dragons, The Giant, The Woman, The Vanishing Half and A Burning.

In the caption, Sarah wrote: "The Dragons The Giant The Women @britrbennett The Vanishing Half. Both of these extraordinary women blessing their devoted readers with follow-ups from their unforgettable debut novels. And @megha.maj A Burning, offering us her debut novel. I was waiting for all 3 of these books. And ravenous for every word written. I was buried in their pages and in awe of the talent laid bare. Books that end too soon. Authors we will know about and read forever."

In the comments, one fan wrote: "I overlooked the books because I was too distracted by that fabulous runner on your stairs," to which Sarah replied: "Our old runner. Torn up by the cat but hanging in there! X." Other followers were pleased to see Sarah back on Instagram, with one asking her to post more often. The star replied: "Will try. So absorbed in children, their schooling, world events etc."

VIDEO: Inside Sarah Jessica Parker's home in the Hamptons

The Hollywood star has been enjoying spending quality time with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha. In May, the happy couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, and Sarah shared a heartwarming message on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

The 55-year-old actress posted a black-and-white throwback picture of herself and Matthew, writing alongside it: "May 19th, 2020. 23 years. We've come a long way baby. X, SJ."

Sarah is isolating with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

The star has given several glimpses inside her two homes over the past few months, and it's clear she has an eye for design. In 2014, Sarah gave fans an access-all-areas look inside her house during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions.

The interview took place in the living room at her townhouse, which has gorgeous green velvet sofas and has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with novels and family photos. Paintings hang on the walls, and there is an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray.

