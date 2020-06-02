Sarah Jessica Parker showcases her incredible artwork inside her New York home The Sex and the City actress is isolating with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

To mark the beginning of each month, Sarah Jessica Parker shares a post on Instagram, and on Monday, the Sex and the City shared a poignant video on Instagram. The footage was taken from inside the star's home in New York, revealing some of her incredible artwork hanging up on the walls. More poignantly, Sarah had lit a candle, and posted the clip to Nina Simone's Everything Must Change, in light of the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. "June 1st 2020, Rabbit rabbit. X, SJ. Everything Must Change – Nina Simone. Justice," the star wrote alongside her post.

Sarah Jessica Parker's home is filled with artwork

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Sending love and light your way SJP. The world needs it right now," while another wrote: "Most peaceful thing I've seen in days." Other followers asked Sarah what she means by "Rabbit rabbit," to which she replied: "It's a superstition. Said first thing everything month. To bring you luck. But until there is justice in this country there is little joy in waking."

The Sex and the City star outside her New York townhouse

During the lockdown, Sarah has been splitting her time between her townhouse in West Village and her home on the beach in the Hamptons. The Hollywood star has been enjoying spending quality time with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha. Last month, the happy couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, and Sarah shared a heartwarming message on Instagram to mark the special occasion. The 55-year-old actress posted a black-and-white throwback picture of them, writing alongside it: "May 19th, 2020. 23 years. We've come a long way baby. X, SJ."

Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick with their three children

Earlier this year, the actors teamed up on stage at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, where they starred in the Neil Simon play Plaza Suite. The celebrity couple received rave reviews for their performances. They were set to return to Broadway in the same play, however, the performances were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak directly affected the family, as Matthew's sister Janet Broderick tested positive for the illness in March, and was hospitalised. Luckily, she is now on the mend, but Sarah admitted that her sister-in-law had been "very unwell".

