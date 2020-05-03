Sarah Jessica Parker has the most beautiful townhouse in New York's Greenwich Village and has given fans serious envy after sharing several videos from her view of the city. The Sex and the City actress recently took to Instagram to post footage from the balcony of her bedroom, overlooking her neighbours who were all standing outside their windows cheering for the key workers in the city, a ritual that New Yorkers do each evening at 7pm. "The best part of our quiet days in NYC is the noise that happens at 7pm every night. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Till tomorrow eve," the star wrote alongside the clip. Sarah then shared a second video, this time from on top of her roof! The star panned the camera around, revealing the incredible view of the skyscrapers and tall buildings in the Big Apple.

The view from Sarah Jessica Parker's balcony

The Carrie Bradshaw star lives with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha. The family recently returned to their townhouse after spending several weeks at their holiday home in the Hamptons. Sarah shared several photos from their time spent at their beach house, including one of the beautiful view of the sea. The down-to-earth star also revealed that her family were just like everyone else, from doing the housework to attempting to make their food last longer.

The Sex and the City actress also shared footage from her rooftop

Sarah and her family are believed to own more than one property in the Hamptons, as well as several houses across Manhattan and Brooklyn. It is clear that the star has an eye for interior design from the photos she has shared on social media from inside her home. In 2014, Sarah gave fans an access-all-areas look inside her house during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions. The interview took place in the living room at her town house, which has gorgeous green velvet sofas and has floor-to-ceiling book shelves filled with novels and family photos. Paintings hang on the walls, and there is an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray. A grand piano is in the large living space too, and all the family enjoy playing it. The actress recently shared a sweet photo of her twins doing a duet to Heart and Soul. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "Heart and Soul. With clean hands. Over and over. For however long."

