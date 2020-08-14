Andrea McLean has unveiled the only peaceful spot inside her family home: her bathroom. The Loose Women host shared a photo showing herself sat on the floor with a view of the toilet and the window on Instagram, with the caption, "When the only place in your house peaceful enough to meditate in is your bathroom."

Granted, meditating on a bathroom floor isn't ideal, but Andrea's bathroom is certainly one of the more beautiful we've seen. It's decorated white, with silver trims on the toilets and toilet seat, and a large full-length mirror at one side. The windows have white shutters, and the ledge beneath it showcases three Diptyque candles, a metallic silver vase holding a green plant, and three lilac toiletry boxes.

Andrea uses her bathroom to meditate

This marks one of a very few times that Andrea has given fans a look inside her bathroom. In June, she shared a rare video inside as she got ready to host an Instagram live session in collaboration with Donna May London. It showed that besides its clean white design, the shower is backed with glamorous metallic silver tiles, matching the silver trims on the tiles and toilet seat, as well as a silver tap.

"In one hour's time, I've just realised where did the day go?! I'm going to be doing an Instagram live over on official TGIOF with Donna May London," she said as she introduced the video. "This is going to be embarrassing, I need to tidy myself up. I can't look like this and talk to a make-up artist, see you over there!"

Andrea has her own dressing room

As Andrea finished off her look, she revealed that she also has a dressing room which sits between her bathroom and her bedroom. It's decorated with grey carpets, grey walls, white wardrobes and a large crystal chandelier. In the middle of the room, there is a white leather stool.

