Loose Women star Andrea McLean hints at major life change

Loose Women star Andrea McLean lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and her children Finlay and Amy. She moved into the five-bedroom property in 2012 but apparently she's ready for a change, with hopes to move to the seaside.

"We all have dreams and anyone who knows me well knows that mine is to live by the sea," she captioned an Instagram post of herself and her dog at the beach. "There is something about the air, the endless skies, the horizon that stretches to infinity and beyond, that makes my soul happy. Right now it's just a pipe dream, but it's one I keep in mind when I set myself goals."

She's even made tangible progress with her plan. "I google places, I screen shot incredible homes and have them as my screen saver," she explained. "And I take day trips to places that one day I dream of living. It gets me excited and makes me work harder. As Cinderella said: 'A dream is a wish your heart makes…', and I truly believe that if you make your dream your goal and work towards it then it can come true. One day I will live by the sea, I know it. #Keepdreaming #keepstriving #goals."

Her current house is hardly uninspiring, though. Andrea has shared several glimpses inside during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown period. It boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, a home office and an enormous garden with an impressive terrace where Andrea has spent a lot of her time over the past few months.

She previously posted a video tour of the space at the request of a fan, while commentating, "The lady said she asked her husband if she could have a porch so I said I'd show her what it looks like. Here we go, this is what it looks like." It features wooden decking, a hanging egg chair with grey cushions, a rocking chair and various potted plants.

