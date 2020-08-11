Catherine Tyldesley unveils her luxurious bathroom makeover – and her Strictly co-stars approve

Catherine Tyldesley has shared a before-and-after look at her bathroom renovation – and the results are stunning. The former Coronation Street actress said she was "beyond thrilled" with the new décor, which features marble tiles on the wall and floor, a walk-in shower with a black-framed crittall screen, and a free-standing bathtub.

"Beyond thrilled with our new bathroom!!! Finally!!! Huge shout out to @artisanbs – they've been phenomenal from start to finish. The most incredible design team and impeccable customer service. They've held my little indecisive hand from day one and it's greatly appreciated!!" Catherine wrote.

The mum-of-one admitted she had been putting off renovating the bathroom as she thought it would be too disruptive, but found the experience much less stressful than she imagined.

Two photos shared by Catherine showed the bathroom before the renovation work began, revealing brown tiles on one wall and cream tiles on the floor. It featured a monsoon shower with a glass screen, a white oval-shaped sink, a white bathtub, with two windows to provide lots of natural light.

Catherine Tyldesley unveiled her luxurious bathroom makeover

Now the room is almost unrecognisable, with a new layout that has seen the sink moved next to the shower, and integrated lit-up shelving for storage next to the bath and in the shower.

Catherine's bathroom soon became the envy of her fans, including several celebrity friends like Stacey Dooley, who commented: "Here for the aesthetic content." Strictly contestant Emma Barton added: "Love it!!!" Meanwhile, Catherine's former Strictly Come Dancing professional dance partner Johannes Radebe wrote: "It looks Divinci' babe."

Other comments came from Catherine's former Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien, who said: "Stunning," and Helen Skelton, who added: "Goals! Great job." We can't help but agree!

