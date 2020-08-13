Andrea McLean shows off lush garden after heavy storm The Loose Women star has the best garden!

Andrea McLean already has a garden to be envious of – but after a torrential downpour, it just looks so much better!

The Loose Women star gave fans a glimpse at her outdoor space following some heavy rain on Thursday, which made her beautiful colourful flowers really pop.

WATCH: Andrea McLean's gorgeous garden looks incredible after a downpour

Posting some clips to her Instagram Stories, Andrea guides the camera around her backyard, which almost looks eerie under the darkened skies.

But there are some beautiful colours bursting from her plants, and Andrea has some pretty lights underneath some of her potted trees, which give off a very romantic feel to her garden.

In the clips, Andrea can be heard saying: "How pretty does this look? We've had some rain, hooray! It's just so green! I'm very happy."

Andrea McLean loves her garden after rain

Andrea lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and her two children, Finlay and Amy, and their home is absolutely beautiful. The property boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, home office and huge garden, as well as plenty of places for Andrea to read and work.

In fact, the presenter has been sharing more glimpses of her home on social media since the coronavirus pandemic started, and it's safe to say that the doting mum has a keen eye for interior design. Her front room is straight out of a fancy interiors catalogue, and features white French window shutters, a cream sofa with a checked and round velvet cushion and a large grey footstool.

As for her beautiful home office space, Andrea has decorated it with crystals and candles, and it even has a view of her family's pretty garden. The spacious garden boasts rattan furniture and a patio area, along with a pristine lawn that is lined by plants and trees.

But perhaps best of all is the stunning porch area, which Andrea has previously described as being her favourite place in the world. The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

