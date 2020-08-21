Christina Aguilera gives sneak peek inside enchanted garden at home in LA The star lives with her two children and fiancé Matthew Rutler

It’s no wonder Christina Aguilera spends so much time in the garden of her LA home when it looks like this!

The Genie in a Bottle songstress, 39, has been busy sharing photos with her fans during lockdown and in the process, she’s given her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her incredible garden.

In a series of posts, Christina’s showcased the stunning grounds which boast an array of quiet hideaways, but also a breathtaking display at night.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera's backyard acapella session is incredible

In one throwback video her garden looked magical, all lit up with fairy lights and balloons spelling out 'I LOVE YOU’ as the pool glistened in the foreground.

Christina thanked her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, 35, in the caption, suggesting he created the enchanting display.

But even in the light of day, the garden looks magical with a crystal blue swimming pool, lush greenery and calming decor, such as wind chimes.

Christina's backyard was lit like a Disney castle

Christina has been relaxing at the home she shares with Matt, their daughter, Summer, six, and her son, Max, twelve, from her former relationship with Jordan Bratman, 43.

She’s been encouraging her fans to care for their mental health, especially during lockdown, by launching her project #diarydares, welcoming friends and fans to share photos of their diary posts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christina looked stunning in a selfie at her LA home

Christina has done the same and reflected on her ever-changing emotions in one particular post when she wrote: "Every day comes to hold a different mood. A different energy… a different perspective. It’s very interesting… staying in one place… getting the freedom to feel out what to do with your time… your days…”

She continued: "Having your own thoughts - outside of the usual intrusion of others… the noise of opinions that can sway, imitate and potentially morph into your own. Suddenly, it stops - and it’s all you needed, this time."

