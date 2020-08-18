Michelle Pfeiffer shares glimpse inside incredible garden of $22 million mansion The actress shares the home with her husband David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer might be notoriously private but she gave fans a sneak peek of the lush garden at her new $22 million mansion... and it looks amazing.

The Batman Returns actress, 62, and her husband, David E. Kelley, 64, moved into the plush pad in the Pacific Palisades in April, after purchasing the six-bedroom home at the beginning of the year.

Now it looks like she’s thoroughly enjoying the change of scenery and all the amenities it offers.

Michelle posted a photo to her Instagram account, smiling in front of a beautiful leafy green backdrop, and admitted in the caption that she was just "chillin”.

The property - which they bought after selling another home in the area for $9.1 million and one in Silicon Valley for $22 million - is over 10,000 square feet, so there are plenty of places for Michelle to relax.

Michelle was relaxing in the garden of her new home

She recently gave her follows another little look at the home when she posted a rare swimsuit selfie to social media too.

Fans went wild for the poolside snapshot which also let them see some of the incredible architecture of the place she now calls home.

Michelle and David - who have two grown children, Claudia, 27, and Jon, 26 - remodelled the property to their liking before moving in.

It was described on Real Deal as having "some of the best ocean, golf course, and mountain views on the most coveted street in the Riviera”.

Michelle shared a selfie outside at her luxury home

The couple have been happily married for 26 years and on their 25th wedding anniversary Michelle told her Instagram followers that David makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the room”.

The lovebirds met in 1993 on a blind date, when they went bowling! Ten months later they were husband and wife.

Michelle had been in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia, when she met David, and their son, John, was born nine months after they tied the knot.