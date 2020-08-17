Joe Wicks shares a first look inside his new house – and wait until you see the garden The Body Coach said his family had outgrown their former home in Richmond

Joe Wicks moved into a new family home at the weekend, after revealing that he and his wife Rosie had outgrown the Richmond property they shared with their children Indie and Marley. The Body Coach gave fans a first look inside their new house in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, and we don't know what we're more impressed with – his new home gym or the beautiful garden!

The dad-of-two first shared a look at his former home, now empty after they had moved out all of their possessions, and explained: "I've been very quiet on social media the last few days and you may, just from looking in this room, guess why. I'll show you the living room where PE with Joe took place. It's all empty. So I've packed up, we've been moving the past few days to our new house."

Joe continued: "I've loved living in Richmond, I've loved the memories here, Indie and Marley were both born here. But we've outgrown it, we're moving on and I'm excited to begin the new chapter of our lives in our new house."

Joe said he had always dreamed of moving into a house with a garden like this

The video then showed Joe's incredible new home gym, which appears to be located on the top floor of his new house. It has plenty of space for his treadmill, exercise bike and weights rack, as well as shelving to showcase some of his accolades, and has beautiful views across the garden via three windows.

Joe showed the garden in another clip, telling his followers: "The most beautiful garden. I've dreamed about having a home like this for my babies to grow up in." He added: "Feel so calm and peaceful here already."

Joe also shared a first look at his new home gym

We can see why! The sprawling garden features a pristine lawn surrounded by trees and plants and a patio area with several different seating areas, including a rattan sofa, and another set of rattan chairs with a matching coffee table that are positioned on the patio looking across the lawn. Congratulations, Joe!

