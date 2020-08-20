Stacey Solomon reveals the surprising way she keeps her garden tidy It's so simple to do!

Stacey Solomon has revealed the unusual way she keeps her garden lawn free from falling leaves and mess – and it's so effective! As the Loose Women star has an artificial lawn at her home with Joe Swash, all it takes is a quick hoover to leave the grass looking pristine.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share a before-and-after look at her garden on Thursday morning, Stacey said that every time she finished vacuuming a patch of the lawn it made her "so happy".

The results were certainly impressive; before the lawn was covered in white debris, but afterwards it looked spotless. No wonder Stacey told her followers it was "so satisfying."

Stacey's photos also offered a better look at her garden, including some of the DIY projects she completed during the coronavirus lockdown. As well as painting a white shelving unit and using it to display herbs and plants in front of the fence, she has also created a decorative feature with a metal watering can hanging from the fence featuring fairy lights streaming out.

Stacey Solomon revealed she vacuums her artificial lawn

The 30-year-old completed several upcycling projects in her garden earlier this year, including making her own bird feeders from old candles, and repurposing the artificial flowers she had around her front door last autumn to decorate a trellis on one of her fence panels.

Mum-of-three Stacey admitted she decided to hang up the flowers for "absolutely no reason whatsoever", although it did have the benefit of clearing space in her garden shed. "I thoroughly enjoyed this… I know it's not necessary but it kept my mind busy for an hour," she explained.

Stacey said it was "so satisfying" seeing the finished result

Thankfully, anyone who loves Stacey's savvy DIY projects and tidying hacks will soon be able to recreate them at home following the news that she has a book deal.

Stacey made the exciting announcement at the weekend, and thanked her followers for giving her the confidence to pursue the project.

Sharing a photo of herself clutching a bouquet of beautiful flowers while her boyfriend Joe Swash kissed her on the head, Stacey wrote: "These just came to the door... Turns out the book meeting went well [crying emoji] @penguinrandomhouse @eburybooks have said they would love to publish my book.

"So excited and a bit emotional. If it wasn't for you giving me the confidence to even dream it, this wouldn't be possible so thank you from the bottom of my heart. Better get my scrapbooks out..."

