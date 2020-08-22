Stacey Dooley reveals light-flooded conservatory in new home The star recently bought her first home

Stacey Dooley revealed earlier this month that she had bought her very first home, and over the past few weeks has been sharing glimpses into the beautiful space.

And on Saturday, the Glow Up star showed off her gorgeous conservatory!

The airy space features chic white tiles and looks out onto the luscious garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Stacey Dooley's beautiful new home

So far, Stacey has decorated with a unique brown armchair, which she revealed is vintage, and an incredible reflective table of the same colour.

Stacey added the caption: "New sofa is 1970s and in such good condition.

Stacey showed off the space on Instagram

"I'm gonna find a massive plant and a rug.

"The conservatory will be demolished one day (hopefully) and the kitchen will be a long, sparse dream."

We've also been lucky enough to see the living room, bedroom and garden.

We got a first look at the living room shortly after she moved in.

It has high ceilings and period features, with a fireplace at the centre and glass doors leading out to the garden.

The 33-year-old styled the room with her signature minimalistic flair, with two fluffy armchairs in the corner, a black glossy table in front of the fireplace and two paintings leaning up against the wall.

The former Strictly champion also appears particularly excited to have her own garden.

Sharing a black-and-white video of the space, where she had set up a dining table, Stacey wrote: "Project Reno starts! Feel so lucky and excited. I’ve never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc..... Will bore you with progress."

As for the incredible bedroom, it has its own fireplace, and she has a double bed topped with plain white linen.

However, it was her décor that got fans talking, as many were confused by the grey mottled design on the walls, and how she had achieved the effect.

The documentary maker's dining room has a similar Scandi vibe to the living room, with wooden flooring, white walls and a fireplace at the centre.

So far, Stacey has only furnished the room with a slim dining table and two chairs, with candles and vases of flowers adding the decorative touches.

