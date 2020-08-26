Sarah Ferguson transforms Princess Beatrice & Eugenie's childhood home into Disney castle

Sarah Ferguson has transformed her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princess Eugenie and Beatrice grew up, into a makeshift Disney castle for a new episode of her story-telling YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. The Duchess of York read an excerpt from Cinderella, and had decorated the conservatory inside of the property accordingly.

She displayed a large wall hanging printed with the renowned Walt Disney castle in the background, complete with clouds and multicoloured fireworks, as well as two signs on either side of her reading, 'Once upon a time' and 'Happily ever after'. She also positioned a whimsical teapot with a floral print at one side, on top of which she showcased a Disney Princess tiara.

The pink blossom trees at either side of Sarah are a permanent feature in the room, but add to the fairytale aesthetic with a selection of teacups hanging from ribbons on their branches.

Sarah lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. She has shared several glimpses inside areas of the home during her time there, and especially so during the coronavirus pandemic when she has been working remotely.

In June, she filmed an episode of her YouTube series in the living room. It's decorated with tan brown walls, and features green and brown tartan curtains and a large brown armchair where Sarah sat. The sofa has brown patterned cushions, one blue cushion embroidered with Sarah's name and a selection of teddies.

Sarah and Prince Andrew also have a more formal living room, where Andrew previously posed for a photo on his birthday. It has high ceilings and large sash windows with floor-length curtains, and hardwood flooring with a patterned rug.

Royal Lodge Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. Princess Eugenie and Beatrice now live with their respective partners elsewhere, but often visit their childhood home.

