Sarah Ferguson has revealed a beautiful never-before-seen feature at the home where Princess Eugenie and Beatrice grew up. It is seen in a video shared on the Duchess of York's YouTube channel in which she makes 'Three Little Pigs Cupcakes', showing that the room where she filmed has a large blossom tree with a selection of mugs and trinkets hanging from its branches.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals stunning unseen feature at private home

It's situated in the conservatory, next to the bay window which wraps around the entire space, and there is an additional blossom plant next to it, as well as a rattan chair with a floral and red cushion, and two stuffed toys and another wooden chair at the other side. There are also two hand painted barrels decorated with a Japanese floral design. On top of one, Sarah has positioned a large pink teacup with a peacock feather inside.

Sarah lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. She has shared glimpses inside several areas of the home during her time there, and especially so during the coronavirus pandemic when she has been working remotely.

Sarah unveiled her living room on YouTube

In June, she filmed another episode of her YouTube series inside of the living room. It's decorated with tan brown walls, and features green and brown tartan curtains and a large brown armchair where Sarah sat. The sofa has brown patterned cushions, one blue cushion embroidered with Sarah's name and a selection of teddies. Sarah also had a large bunch of cream and pink roses in a glass vase next to her.

Sarah and Andrew have a second living room

Sarah and Prince Andrew also have a more formal living room, where Andrew previously posed for a photo on his birthday. It has high ceilings and large sash windows with floor-length curtains and hardwood flooring with a patterned rug.

Royal Lodge Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice now live with their respective partners elsewhere, but often visit the property.

