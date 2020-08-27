Inside Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's cosiest room at private home The couple live at Bagshot Park in Surrey with Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have unveiled various areas inside of their home at Bagshot Park in Surrey recently, including one especially homely room.

In May, the Countess of Wessex joined forces with TV duo Ant and Dec to formally open the NHS Nightingale Hospital North East, in Sunderland amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She joined the presenters via video message from the space, showing it has burnt orange walls and yellow and wood panels. Behind her, there was a wooden dresser, displaying a selection of framed photos of her family, and a large painting hanging on the wall in a gold frame.

Sophie Wessex previously unveiled a more formal room inside the home

Shortly after, Sophie and Edward took to filming public video messages in a room considerably more grand. It features carved wooden walls with enormous double doors and brass handles, as well as two glass side tables with brass legs matching the door handles.

At one side, Sophie and Edward have stationed a small pot of cream orchids, a selection of ornaments, a photograph in a silver frame, and a desk lamp with a white shade. The start of the clip showed Sophie sitting on a wooden chair upholstered in dark green fabric.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999. They live at the property with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

It is believed that they chose the property as their home so that both Lady Louise and James could attend St George's School in the area. The academy holds particular significance for the family since it's located next to Windsor Castle, where Sophie and Edward married at St George's chapel and where the Queen lives. Sophie and Edward also preferred to send their children to a school close enough for them to stay at home, as opposed to boarding

