Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward won't leave home in Surrey – here's why The Earl and Countess of Wessex chose the property for good reason

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over twenty years, after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999. They live at the property with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, and it's all in their aid that the couple first chose the house - and won't be leaving anytime soon.

SEE: Sophie Wessex unveils grandest room inside Bagshot Park home - and we are speechless

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex joins video call from inside kitchen at Bagshot Park

Both Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, attended St George's School. Lady Louise was the first to join the academy, before moving to St Mary's School, while James is currently a student there, and will be for another year. It's for this reason that the Earl and Countess of Wessex chose to move to their property, since the school is nearby.

MORE: Sophie Wessex reveals stunning unseen room inside Bagshot Park

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

To choose a home based on a school might seem dismissive of other factors, but the school is particularly special for the couple. For one, it's located next to Windsor Castle, where Sophie and Edward married at St George's Chapel. Windsor Castle is also the Queen's second home, where she usually takes up official residence for a month over Easter (and also spends at least one week there in June while attending Royal Ascot and the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel).

The Queen revealed her living room at Windsor Castle on a recent Zoom call

The Queen has also spent the last three months there, as she isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. Sophie and Prince Edward have a good relationship with Her Majesty, and so sending their children to a school closeby to her home would surely be comforting.

It is believed that Sophie and Edward also preferred to send their children to a school close enough for them to stay at home, as opposed to boarding.

On the other hand, many royals attended boarding schools, including Prince Harry and Prince William, who boarded at Ludgrove School in Berkshire from the age of eight.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.