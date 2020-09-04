Victoria Beckham shares glimpse into incredible walk-in-wardrobe The former Spice Girl's home is beautiful

Victoria Beckham gave us another glimpse into her gorgeous Autumn/Winter fashion collection on Friday, showing off her incredible walk-in-wardrobe while she was at it.

The beautiful space was flooded with natural light and was kitted out with plenty of mirrors and sleek white storage space.

Visible behind Victoria was a large navy rug upon which stylish black furniture sat.

But best off all was the crystal chandelier that could be seen hanging from the ceiling.

If any one's going to have a chandelier in their wardrobe, it's going to be Posh Spice!

Victoria showed off the space on Instagram

The doting mum could be seen strutting her stuff in the clip she shared on Instagram, showing off her beautiful new season collection.

The dress that the designer was wearing featured a deep keyhole neckline, floral print and was crafted from stunning silky fabric.

How beautiful is the dress Victoria was wearing?

The mother-of-four also dedicated a separate Instagram post to the show-stopping frock, writing: "Details of one of the beautiful printed pieces in the #VBPAW20 collection."

Victoria has been sharing a number of gorgeous new items from her new collection on Instagram, and also posted her latest take on the knee-high boot on Friday.

Sharing a snap of the bold yellow shoes, she wrote: "This season's boot is the Valentina. Knee-high with a stacked heel, they pair perfectly with midi dresses and flared trousers."

Busy Victoria isn't only getting ready to launch a new collection, she also waved daughter Harper back to her first day at school on Thursday - even making her some sweet face masks to match her uniform!

Sharing a picture of the gingham face coverings, she wrote: "Back to school for Harper Seven… we made these face masks for her by reusing her old school uniforms. So much kinder to the environment (and all those animals) than those disposable blue and white ones."

