Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen look inside incredible home with David

Victoria Beckham has shared an unseen look inside the country estate in the Cotswolds that she shares with her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The former Spice Girls star took to Instagram with the photo featuring Brooklyn, his new fiancée Nicola Peltz, and her parents Jackie and Tony Adams.

It looks as though the snap was taken in the dining room, though it shows a never-before-seen angle of the space. It has high ceilings, with walls formed of two thirds exposed brick, and one third wooden panels, leading into a vaulted ceiling. The windows have black frames and are lined with floor-length black curtains that drape along the floor.

At one side of the window, there is a tall black wooden dresser, showcasing a selection of kitchenware, and there are some silver balloons on the opposite side, for Romeo's recent birthday.

Brooklyn, Nicola, Jackie and Tony stood in front of the lengthy wooden dining table, with grey leather chairs as seen in previous posts.

Victoria captioned the picture, "Love u @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @jackie.adams_."

The family have shared various photos inside the room before now. On Romeo's 16th birthday, he posed in front of the table, showing that several jewelled chandeliers hang overhead, while there is a cream marble fireplace at one side.

The room has several chandeliers

Another image of Brooklyn showed that the room has its own mezzanine balcony level at the top, with a wooden bannister decorated with plants.

A photo of Brooklyn showed a mezzanine balcony level

Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper have been staying at their country house since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, while the couple's eldest son Brooklyn joined with his new fiancée Nicola Peltz in July.

Elsewhere in the home, they also have a private swimming pool, football pitch and sauna. They own an additional home in London, worth a reported £31million.

