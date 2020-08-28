Victoria and David Beckham's jaw-dropping dining room unveiled inside country home It's the most impressive we've ever seen

Victoria and David Beckham's mindblowing dining room at their country retreat in the Cotswolds has been revealed in a series of photos in the past, and it could easily rival that of a palace.

Victoria posted a snap of Romeo on his 16th birthday in the room, showing that it has high vaulted ceilings with exposed brick walls and floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames at the side.

There are several jewelled chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, over an extensive wooden dining table lined with grey leather chairs. There is also a cream marble fireplace at one side.

Another image of Brooklyn showed that the room has its own mezzanine balcony level at the top, with a wooden bannister decorated with plants. Victoria and David have decorated the table with tall pink velvet candlesticks and glass flower vases.

The photo also gave a closer look at the window space, showing that they are framed with opaque tulle curtains that drape along the floor, next to an additional seating area with a striped armchair and a small circular wooden table with a lamp.

The couple previously hosted Eva Longoria inside the space, when she attended Harper and Cruz's baptism before Christmas 2019. Victoria and David had created a festive theme with an impressive Christmas tree next to a red leather armchair. Two patterned rugs make the black hardwood flooring more homely.

Victoria and David have been isolating at their country house with Romeo, Cruz and Harper since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, before being joined by their eldest son Brooklyn and his new fiancée Nicola Peltz in July.

Elsewhere in the home, they also have a private swimming pool, football pitch and sauna, while they own an additional home in London, worth a reported £31million.

