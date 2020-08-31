Victoria Beckham gives a peek inside her stunning bedroom as she shows off latest look We got a glimpse of Victoria’s dressing room as she showed off her latest look

Victoria Beckham spent her Bank Holiday in style – literally – as she showed off one of her signature silhouettes from her glam bedroom. The fashion designer and mum-of-four looked stunning against the backdrop of her swoon-worthy dressing area wearing a bright blue dolman sleeve midi dress from her latest collection.

Victoria slipped into one of her own creations for the at-home video she shared on Instagram

The former Spice Girl shared a brief video to Instagram, showing off the gorgeous cady fabric dress in a brightly lit dressing room flooded with natural light. Victoria captioned the video: "Blue for Bank Holiday Monday. Wearing one of the signature VB silhouettes, the Dolman sleeve midi x vb."

The space where Victoria slipped into her stylish look is what fashion dreams are made of, with a massive white built-in wardrobe and dark plush carpet, along with a crystal chandelier and last but certainly not least, a fabulous green velvet sofa.

Most enviable of course are the rails filled with Victoria’s outfits that we’d definitely love to browse through.

If you want to add Victoria’s figure-skimming Bank Holiday dress to your own closet, the £990 look is just a click away on her fashion brand’s website.

Dolman Sleeve Midi Dress in Bright Blue, £990, Victoria Beckham

Victoria, whose future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, set to wed son Brooklyn Beckham, is one of her biggest fashion fans, often shows that she’s also her own best model. As she revealed that her new sunglasses collection will debut in September, she shared a sneak peek of herself rocking a pair of the cool sunnies as she snuggled up to husband David Beckham for a sweet date night.

