The Queen and Prince Philip's plans to relocate from Balmoral revealed The Monarch is expected to return to Windsor Castle rather than Buckingham Palace

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently spending their extended summer break at Balmoral, where they have stayed since the beginning of August. The royal couple have spent the past few weeks enjoying some downtime on the estate, which is said to be the Queen's favourite place in the world, so unsurprisingly, they are in no rush to return to England.

However, Her Majesty and Prince Philip's holiday will end by late September, with Balmoral set to reopen to the public for guided tours on 3 October.

An advertisement on the Balmoral Castle Instagram account reveals visitors can once again enjoy daily guided tours of the grounds and exhibitions from early October, after a break of two months while the royals are in residence.

While the Queen would typically go back to Buckingham Palace following her summer holiday, it is expected that she will now go back to Windsor Castle instead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen and Prince Philip are currently staying at Windsor Castle

The Queen and Prince Philip left London for Windsor back in March, in order to spend lockdown in their Windsor residence. Her Majesty is expected to keep that as her home base for the foreseeable future and to commute to London to carry out royal engagements in the future when it is safer.

The decision to remain at the castle with a small number of household staff rather than changing residences is aimed at reducing the risk of the Queen and Prince Philip contracting COVID-19. It is unclear when they might return, but according to reports, it is unlikely to be any earlier than 2021.

The Queen is expected to return to Windsor Castle

The Queen continued to work after lockdown was announced but has not carried out any official duties in person since the start of the pandemic.

Their annual trip to Balmoral has given the royal couple the opportunity to catch up with their family, including Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who enjoyed a stay on the estate in August.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have also visited Balmoral, as have Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are staying at their Scottish home, Birkhall.

