The Queen's jaw-dropping kitchen inside home with Prince Philip revealed Take a tour of the space at Buckingham Palace

The Queen and Prince Philip's kitchen inside Buckingham Palace has served as the heart of some of the biggest royal events of all time, with chefs catering for everything from royal weddings to birthdays. Several images have been released over time, and the space is just as incredible as you'd expect.

When baker Sophie Cabot prepared the wedding cake for Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials in October 2018, she was photographed inside, showing a marble island unit in the middle and endless stainless-steel appliances.

Baker Sophie Cabot inside Buckingham Palace's kitchen

The room is designed for cooking on a mass scale, and so it makes sense that it is equipped with industrial equipment. Efficient use of space is also key, with wooden panels and rods mounted on the walls for every kind of cake tin you can think of.

Claire Ptak, head baker for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018, used the space to perfect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's cake.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's cake was made inside the kitchen

Pictures showed that there are stainless-steel splashback panels behind each sink, as well as shelves positioned above, where ingredients and kitchenware are stored.

Copper saucepans dating back as far as King George IV's reign are stacked on racks in the kitchens, with sizes to suit every purpose.

Chefs use copper utensils and kitchenware

There is also endless worktop space for staff to create recipes for the Queen and residents at the palace.

There are endless stainless-steel worktops

Buckingham Palace has served as the monarch's royal residence since Queen Victoria decided to renovate the previously vacant property in 1837. The former Queen extended the property and added many touches that still stand today, including the famous balcony at the front, where the royal family often gather for occasions such as Trooping the Colour.

Inside, there is a total of 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 188 bedrooms for household staff.

