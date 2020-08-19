Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive at Balmoral to join the Queen on holiday The Queen is spending the summer at her Scottish residence

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been spotted arriving at the Queen's Scottish residence, Balmoral. The couple, who married in 2018, were snapped at the royal estate in photos which surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Princess Eugenie, who was dressed casually in black leggings and a green wax jacket, appeared to have just exited a Land Rover and could be seen carrying a large orange box, which looked to be from Hermes – perhaps a gift for the Queen?

Her husband wore a blue sweater and dark trousers and the pair both had relaxed expressions. Eugenie and Jack are not the only royals to have made the trip from London to Scotland this month.

The Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their two children, 16-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, 12, have also been spotted at Balmoral. The family joined the Queen last week, when the monarch was photographed enjoying a walk around the grounds with Louise and James.

It's traditional for members of the royal family to visit the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at the royal estate over the summer, but this year they are likely to stay in separate accommodation in order to cooperate with social distancing rules.

Princess Beatrice always enjoys spending time with the Queen

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at their Birkhall home, located on the Balmoral Estate, and have reportedly considered extending their stay so that Charles can spend more time enjoying one of his favourite past-times, fly fishing.

Prince William, Kate and the couple's three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also expected to visit the Queen in August, as they usually do at this time of year. Last month, the Cambridges enjoyed a break on the Isles of Scilly, where they were spotted cycling and greeting fellow holidaymakers.