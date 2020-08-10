The Queen receives first royal visitors at Balmoral – find out who The monarch is enjoying her summer break in Scotland

The Queen has welcomed her first set of visitors to her summer holiday home in Scotland. In photos obtained by Mail Online, Her Majesty can be seen enjoying a walk in the grounds of her sprawling Balmoral Estate, where she appears to be joined by her youngest grandchildren Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

Although not pictured, it is assumed that Louise and James are accompanying their parents Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex on their traditional summer break.

The Queen was spotted wearing a tartan skirt, a blue gilet and a bright red top, alongside a headscarf and a pair of sunglasses. She also appeared to be chatting to her good friend and one of her ladies-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, who is also Prince William's godmother.

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip touched down in Scotland last week. They took a private flight to Aberdeenshire from RAF Northolt, west London. The couple will stay at Balmoral with a minimal team of staff members, dubbed HMS Bubble.

Sophie Wessex and daughter Lady Louise pictured at the Queen's Christmas lunch

In keeping with tradition, members of the royal family are expected to join the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh over the summer, but they are likely to stay in separate accommodation amid social distancing rules.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at their Birkhall home, located on the Balmoral Estate, and have reportedly considered extending their stay so that Charles can spend more time enjoying one of his favourite past-times, fly fishing.

Prince William, Kate and the couple's three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also expected to visit the Queen in August, as they typically do.

The Cambridges enjoyed a mini staycation on the Isles of Scilly in July, where they were based on the beautiful island of Tresco. During their stay, the Duke and Duchess were spotted cycling and greeting fellow holidaymakers. It is understood they wanted to enjoy a short break before the children head back to school in September.

