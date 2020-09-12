Michelle Keegan shows off her dreamy living room – with fireplace included The star spent Friday night watching Father of the Bride

Michelle Keegan had the perfect night in on Friday as she snuggled up on her sofa to watch Father of the Bride, her "fave" film.

The actress shared her plans on her Instagram stories, giving fans a sneak peek at her gorgeous living room. The picture not only showed off her large flat screen TV, but her wall mounted fireplace with black glass widescreen as well as her stunning décor.

In front of the sofa, fans could admire her glass coffee table which had a further four nest tables stacked underneath.

On top of it, the 33-year-old had several candles, a gorgeous vase with two white hydrangeas and several coffee table books such as Tom Ford by Bridget Foley and Chanel Catwalk by Patrick Mauriès and Adélia Sabatini.

Earlier in the day, the Our Girl star had spent the afternoon with her two dogs Phoebe and Pip, "rinsing the last days of summer".

Michelle and Mark have had the most incredible summer. As soon as lockdown measures began to ease, the couple headed to Spain, spending some time in Marbella and Majorca. They later had to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival back in the UK, but once that was over, the duo have been visiting several other places around the country.

Michelle pictured with her two dogs, Phoebe and Pip

Back in August, the couple, who have been married for five years, headed to Leeds to visit its castle and surrounding areas.

"British Summer 2020 in all its glory," she captured several pictures from their trip there.

But it hasn't been all fun for Michelle as she has also been working on several projects that will soon be unveiled.

"Shot something really exciting today, can't wait for you guys to see!" she teased fans at the end of August whilst showing a brief clip of her posing for the cameras in workout clothes.