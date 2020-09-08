We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out extensive renovations to their second home, Anmer Hall, before moving into the property in 2015, and there's one feature in particular that is one of the highlights.

Prince William and Kate created a stunning space for entertaining in their Norfolk residence, including a breathtaking kitchen and dining room with a glass roof, where they hosted Prince Harry and Meghan for Christmas shortly after they announced their engagement in 2017.

Writing in the royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have shared more details about Prince William and Kate's beautiful home, and the way the royal couple love to entertain friends and family there.

"There, the couple often entertained out of their huge kitchen with its glass-roofed dining area. Friends and family from nearby gathered informally in the inviting space for laid-back meals – a stark departure from lunch at Buckingham Palace or Sandringham, where guests were served by a full staff," they wrote.

Prince William and Kate's kitchen at Anmer Hall has a glass roof

Prince William and Kate have spent the past six months at Anmer Hall with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the coronavirus pandemic, but have recently returned to their main residence, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, so that their eldest children can go back to school.

During their time at the ten-bedroom Georgian mansion, the royal couple shared several glimpses inside their home, showing their respective offices, living room and also their beautiful front door, where they congregated to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In in April.

The Cambridges previously lived at Anmer Hall full-time for two years from 2015 until 2017, when they moved back to London so Prince George could start school and Prince William could carry out more official royal duties.

