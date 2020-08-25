Michelle Keegan films inside incredible bedroom at £2million home with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has shared a new video filmed inside the bedroom she shares at home with Mark Wright. The Our Girl star took to Instagram with the clip, taken to show off her new haircare products, and inadvertently revealed exactly how it is decorated.

It has plush cream carpets and walls, and an impressive bed with a floor-to-ceiling gold button-back headboard and a selection of cream, brown and gold cushions. Overhead, there is a large crystal chandelier, and it looks as though there is a wall hanging with a quote mounted next to the door.

As Michelle revealed how she has been taking care of her hair, she captioned the video, "Hair care Sundays. I got sent this hair mask from @giveme.cosmetics and I'm not joking, the results are… AMAZING! Took it on holiday and haven't stopped using it since, wait till the end to see the results. Are you guys all about your hair care as well? #ad."

Michelle previously revealed her bedroom on This Morning

Michelle and Mark live at a £2million mansion in Chigwell, Essex, and since working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have unveiled several glimpses inside. During an interview on This Morning, Michelle gave a first look at the master bedroom, revealing that there are also two floor-to-ceiling mirrors at either side of the bed, as well as two glass bedside tables where the couple have positioned vases of cream roses. The door is wooden, and there is another mirror next to the table where Michelle sat.

Despite how incredible their current property is, the couple are in the process of building their 'dream home' at a £1.3million farmhouse nearby, which they have been renovating since February 2020. They have faced a few hurdles amid planning permission along the way, but they seem to be making steady progress now that the COVID-19 crisis is slowly beginning to ease.

