Rochelle Humes reveals plans for dreamy living room makeover

Rochelle Humes may only be a few weeks away from welcoming her third child with her husband Marvin, but that isn't stopping them from continuing to work hard on transforming their new home. The couple relocated from their former home in Essex to a new build property in London in late July, and have wasted no time in making it their own.

The next room they plan to tackle is their lounge, and Rochelle shared a look at their inspiration for the décor on her special Instagram account dedicated to their house, Home Humes.

"Finally decided on the paint colour for our lounge," Rochelle captioned a photo, which showed a wooden panelled wall painted in a deep moss green shade, with a marble fireplace at the centre between two sash windows.

Rochelle Humes revealed the inspiration behind her lounge makeover

Rochelle's plans won the approval of her fans, with one writing: "Love, love, love it!!!" Another asked: "Farrow & Ball, Green Smoke? My fave!" A third commented: "We have similar in our living room, makes it super cosy."

The 31-year-old and her husband Marvin moved house just a few weeks ago, and have already decorated several rooms, including an amazing playroom for their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and a beautiful living room.

Rochelle previously revealed her Louis Vuitton trunk in another living room

Previous photos shared by Rochelle have showed how this space has parquet flooring and a statement wall featuring dark wallpaper with metallic stripes. But the piece-de-résistance has to be the large brown vintage Louis Vuitton trunk, which Rochelle is using in place of a traditional television stand.

The couple's interior designer, Sal O'Connor who runs Hesellic Design, has also shared a glimpse at another corner of the room on her own Instagram account, revealing more gorgeous designer buys including a Hermes cushion, which costs £720, and a Louis Vuitton coffee table book that sits on one of two black side tables with a succulent and a vase of pampas grass on top.

We can't wait to see what they do next!

