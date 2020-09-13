Charles Spencer shows off stunning wildlife display at Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the family home

Charles Spencer gave his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his garden at Althorp House at the weekend, and it showed a rare and lovely scene.

Princess Diana's brother took to Twitter on Saturday to share a sweet video of the stately home's resident peacock, Tim, enjoying a walk on a large expanse of grass, bobbing his head to the grass as the sun shone down on him.

The Earl captioned the short clip: "Tim the Peacock taking things easy this afternoon. A little foraging in the sunlight keeping him busy."

His followers were quick to share their approval for the new video.

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer thrills fans with stunning wildlife video

In fact, it sparked a lively back and forth as Charles took the time to respond to many of their comments, employing his trademark sense of humour as he did so.

One commented: "Tim is a charmer... I met him a year ago at Althorp," to which Charles responded: "Yes - like many a dandy, he’s slightly older than he’d like people to actually know... Our secret."

Another asked: "Tim, is he named after anyone? Such a random name for a beautiful bird," to which the Earl's reply was: "Named by a young daughter, randomly but with brilliance, I think!"

Althorp House has beautiful gardens

A third wrote: "Looks like he owns the place and is living in your house. Where has he put you? In a tent on the grounds no doubt [smiley face emoji]."

The 56-year-old quipped: "I would be so lucky..." Over the summer, Charles shared a handful of photos and videos of the grounds of Althorp, including a beautiful video of a deer and her two young fawns feeding from a hedgerow.

The Earl is custodian of the beautiful estate, which is where he and the late Diana, Princess of Wales grew up and where Diana is now buried.

Althorp has been in the family for hundreds of years and includes over 90 rooms and 550 acres of land.

