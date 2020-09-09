Charles Spencer delighted fans earlier this week, sharing a spectacular sight filmed in his breathtaking gardens at Althorp House.

Princess Diana's brother posted footage of some black fallow bucks enjoying a wander around the expansive grounds when he inadvertently revealed a very rare sighting in the background – Chinese water deer.

Captioning the clip, Charles wrote: "The black fallow bucks of @AlthorpHouse foraging for breakfast this morning. In a month or so they will be vying with one another for dominance in the herd."

When he was quizzed on what animals could be seen in the background of the video, Charles revealed it was unusual to see them out in the open.

He replied: "Chinese Water Deer. We only have around a dozen, and they are very shy - a rare sighting out in the open."

The black fallow bucks of ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ foraging for breakfast this morning. In a month or so they will be vying with one another for dominance in the herd. pic.twitter.com/CsXwkQkMQc — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) September 7, 2020

Charles delighted fans with this rare footage

Charles' fans were thrilled with the video, with one commenting: "That is SO awesome. I would love to see the things you have on your property while having my coffee every morning. It's so beautiful and amazing. Thank you, #CharlesSpencer for sharing your beautiful estate with all of us."

Another wrote: "Thank you for sharing. There must be many more animals, so looking forward to seeing the different types!"

Charles Spencer often shares glimpses at the impressive grounds of his property

Charles often delights his fans with glimpses into his life at Althorp House. He frequently shares images of the beautiful gardens that surround it, and last month he revealed the shocking aftermath a storm had on the grounds.

Sharing a video on Twitter of a large number of broken tree branches and trunks scattered across the spacious grounds, the 56-year-old captioned the clip: "Big storm last night - an awful lot of debris wherever I look."

Fans were quick to comment on the damage, with one writing: "Can’t like this message! Good luck cleaning up and let’s hope further damage will not take place!" Another wrote: "Wow! A very dangerous storm by the looks of it!" A third added: "How awful. Hope no one was hurt."

