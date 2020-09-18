Why the Queen's Sandringham retreat is her most laid-back home The Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Sandringham on Wednesday

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are spending a couple of weeks together on the Sandringham Estate after relocating from Balmoral on Wednesday.

According to reports, the royal couple are staying at Wood Farm, the secluded farmhouse where Prince Philip has spent much of his time since retiring in 2017 – and now a royal insider has revealed what it's really like.

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef who worked for the Queen, Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry, shared his own fond memories of Wood Farm on Twitter on Thursday.

"The Queen and Duke are at Wood Farm. I used to love it there. It's so small you get to interact with them every day, rattle pans and play with the corgis!" Darren wrote.

"And when The Queen looks into the kitchen after a busy week and says 'Thank you', you can't get a bigger compliment than that."

Royal chef Darren McGrady shared a photo from his time working at Wood Farm

Prince Philip resides in a modestly furnished cottage at Wood Farm, and oversaw the installation of a new kitchen shortly after his retirement. The secluded farmhouse has also played host to other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their friends before they were married.

The Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York has also previously stayed at Wood Farm during the Christmas period when her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were younger, so she could be close by without officially being at the Queen's festive celebrations at Sandringham House.

The Queen and Prince Philip are staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate

While the Queen usually returns to London after her summer break, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she will travel back to Windsor Castle after her stay at the Sandringham Estate.

A palace spokesperson added: "Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty's intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice."

