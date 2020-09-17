The Queen and Prince Philip to live apart? The monarch may return to Windsor Castle without the Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh left Balmoral Castle in Scotland and moved to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Wednesday.

They will stay together until October when the Queen will return to Windsor Castle in Berkshire, but it's not yet known whether Prince Philip will join her from the offset.

Windsor Castle in Berkshire

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing 14 September to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate.

"Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty's intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice."

Prince Philip's home, Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate

It's HELLO!'s understanding that, as it stands, future plans for the Duke are still being discussed. It has not been confirmed whether or not he will remain on the Sandringham estate when the Queen moves back to Windsor, or whether he will join the monarch at the Berkshire castle where they spent the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Usually, Prince Philip tends to divide his time between Windsor Castle and Sandringham, while the Queen most frequently resides at Buckingham Palace.

Sandringham House in Norfolk

Over the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic, however, the couple have spent more quality time together than they have done in several months, as they isolated at Windsor Castle.

It will surely be difficult for them to spend a considerable amount of time apart should Philip choose to stay at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk when the Queen returns to Windsor, and so it is likely that he will join her shortly afterwards.

