The Queen's aunt's incredible Yorkshire home unveiled Downton Abbey and Victoria were both filmed there

The Queen's aunt Princess Royal Mary once lived at the incredible Harewood House in Leeds as the wife of Henry Lascelles, Viscount Lascelles. The Grade-I listed property has been home to the Lascelles family since it was built for Edwin Lascelles, 1st Baron Harewood, in the 1760s.

Architect Robert Adam was called upon to design the home, and with everything from Neoclassical furniture to breathtaking ceiling carvings, Harewood House has since become the choice of filming location for series including ITV's Victoria and Downton Abbey, as well as attracting visitors from across the nation. Take a look.

The State Dining Room

In 1961, a photograph was released of the dining room. It's built with grand high ceilings and white walls, with wooden floors and a large patterned rug. Various paintings hang on the walls, while the ceiling features intricate carvings by stuccoist Joseph Rose.

The East Bedroom

Robert Adam worked with renowned furniture designer Thomas Chippendale to acquire some of his most significant pieces. These included the Chinese style dressers as seen at either side of the bed in the East Bedroom. Meanwhile, the space has boldly patterned wallpaper designed to imitate a small village, and a four-poster bed with floral curtains.

Gallery

One of the gallery rooms in the home showcases a vast selection of Renaissance paintings, as seen in various rooms inside of the home.

The Main Library

The main library now acts as the main living room inside of Harewood House. Louisa, wife of the 3rd Earl, made a homely addition to the space in the Victorian era with mahogany and brass bookcases. It also displays a selection of oil and watercolour paintings.

The State Floor Library

There are a total of three libraries inside of Harewood House, and this is one of those that public visitors have access to. It's decorated with light green walls and an arched ceiling.

The Cinnamon Drawing Room

The Cinnamon Drawing Room featured as one of the backdrops in ITV's Downton Abbey. It boasts gold wallpaper with white wainscoting, and various cream armchairs and sofas with gold frames.

