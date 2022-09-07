The Queen's Balmoral living room has barely changed in nearly 50 years – see photos Her Majesty hosted new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her Scottish estate on Tuesday

The Queen revealed a rare glimpse inside her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, on Tuesday when she interrupted her summer break to hold an audience with new Prime Minister Liz Truss after Boris Johnson formally tendered his resignation.

The meeting took place in the castle's Drawing Room, a grand room with green sofas and a cosy log-burning fireplace at the centre, surrounded by historic artwork including a painting of Queen Victoria and her faithful retainer, John Brown.

The room was undeniably luxurious and impressive, but photos have revealed that the décor has barely changed in almost 50 years, with some showing the room looking almost entirely the same back in 1976.

The Queen held an audience with new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral

The photo showed the couple sitting on an aqua green sofa inside the room, which was decorated with cream striped wallpaper, a selection of photos in gold frames, and two wooden side tables. The door at the time was wooden, and there was a bunch of flowers positioned at one side, next to a candelabra.

The Queen and Prince Philip's living room in 1976

Fast forward to 2017, when the then-Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife met the Queen, and the room seemed to have been kept exactly the same.

The very sofa on which she sat with Prince Philip 41 years prior was still visible and located in the same spot, as were the photos framed on the walls, the wooden side table and even a bunch of flowers and the candelabra just about visible behind Peter.

The Queen and Prince Philip's living room in 2017

The photo also unveiled a look at the rest of the room, showing that the sofa is one of two, which sit either side of a matching footstool and in front of a large log fireplace with a metal frame. There is a tall mirror mounted above the fireplace, and on the ledge sits two further candelabras and a gold clock. An additional white and green floral armchair sits next to one sofa.

The home is located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, surrounded by mountains, lochs and glens. Her Majesty usually starts her break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving to the main house in August.

