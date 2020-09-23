Kate Middleton reveals a never-before-seen room in her Kensington Palace home The Duchess of Cambridge carried out a video meeting from home

The Duchess of Cambridge had a busy day of engagements on Tuesday, as not only did she meet with parents in Battersea Park to discuss how they had been supported during the coronavirus lockdown, but she also conducted a number of video meetings from her home at Kensington Palace.

A clip from one of Kate's work calls was shared on the Kensington Royal Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, and as well as giving an insight into her work schedule, it also revealed a rare peek inside her home.

Kate Middleton revealed a never-before-seen room in Kensington Palace

The Duchess sat at a desk in front of an off-white wall with ornate framed detailing for her call with representatives from organisations who run peer-to-peer support programmes.

Kate previously revealed another glimpse inside her home office at Apartment 1A shortly before the coronavirus lockdown started in March. A photo showed how she has a wooden desk and upholstered chair to work from, with rattan trays to organise her paperwork, and a selection of Penguin Clothbound Classic books on display.

Prince William and Kate are now back at their London home after spending the past six months isolating with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their second property, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The Duchess previously revealed another look inside her home office

Their work engagements during the lockdown offered an unprecedented glimpse inside their country mansion on the Sandringham Estate, but now they are back in the capital we can expect to see more of their primary residence at Kensington Palace as they continue to conduct many meetings remotely.

Prince William recently revealed his relief that George, seven, and Charlotte, five, had been able to go back to school, after he and Kate spent the past few months juggling homeschooling with their royal engagements.

"I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again," he said during an engagement in Belfast, adding: "Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months."

