James Middleton and fiancée Alizée Thevenet 'spotted house hunting near sister Pippa's £17million London home' The couple have had to postpone their wedding twice this year

James Middleton and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet have been riding out the coronavirus pandemic at his parents' Berkshire home – but it appears the couple are ready to move back to London after they were spotted house hunting in the capital on Friday, Mail Online reports.

Despite his famous sisters residing in palatial homes, the 33-year-old and Alizée appear to be looking for a property far more modest as James was seen with a brochure for a one-bedroom home in south-west London.

In photos obtained by the Mail Online, the couple seemingly have their eyes on a property close to Pippa Middleton's £17million home – which is a far cry from the £895,000 price tag on James and Alizée's potential new house.

The property boasts its own terrace and three garages - a rarity for central London - but otherwise appears to be quite a fixer-upper, with the photos revealing a run-down looking exterior.

The couple's house hunt comes after James revealed that they have had to postpone their wedding twice this year due to COVID-19.

Last week, Kate Middleton's brother dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his fiancée to mark twelve months since proposing.

James and Alizee have been engaged for one year

Sharing a series of incredible photographs of their recent trip to Italy, James wrote: "It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me… what a year it’s been!

"Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.

"We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience."

