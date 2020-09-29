Kylie Jenner's new glam room could be mistaken for a cosmetics boutique The beauty mogul moved into her Holmby Hills compound in April

Kylie Jenner has spent the past few months putting her own stamp on her new £29million ($37million) compound, and the latest room to be completed is her glam room.

The mum-of-one gave her 196 million Instagram followers a sneak peek inside the room in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Monday, and it could easily be mistaken for a luxury cosmetics boutique.

RELATED: 19 celebrity glam rooms and wardrobes that have to be seen to be believed

One wall of the room is painted white and features copies of Kylie's vast array of magazine cover appearances hanging in matching white frames.

Loading the player...

Kylie Jenner has shared a tour of her incredible new glam room

Meanwhile, built-in floor-to-ceiling shelving displays the 23-year-old's makeup, all of which has been neatly organised and displayed in clear plastic boxes.

Kylie revealed the super-organised display was the work of professional organiser A Detailed Life, writing in a caption: "What would I do without you @adetailedlife."

GALLERY: Inside Kylie Jenner's £29million Holmby Hills home

The team also shared their own photo of the space in an Instagram post, revealing the shelving unit has glass doors so everything is easy to find, with mannequin heads displayed on the top shelf to display some of Kylie's wig collection.

The beauty mogul enlisted professional organisers to tackle the space

Kylie moved into her jaw-dropping new home in April, and has given her fans various glimpses around the estate on social media. It boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a championship-level tennis court and two guest apartments.

Other highlights include the beautiful swimming pool area and her bar and home cinema, which were the setting for Kylie's launch of her beauty collaboration with her sister Kendall Jenner over the summer.

MORE: Inside the jaw-dropping homes of the Kardashian-Jenner family

Kylie has also focused on creating a fun bedroom for her daughter Stormi, which is decorated with pink love heart wallpaper and has colourful artwork hanging on the walls. There is also a large shelf filled with Stormi's paintings and a framed photograph of the toddler with her dad, Travis Scott.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.