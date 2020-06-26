Kylie Jenner's incredible basement bar and home cinema has to be seen to be believed The beauty mogul moved to a new £29million house in April

The Kardashian-Jenners sure know how to throw a party! While Kendall and Kylie Jenner may not have been able to celebrate their new makeup collaboration the way they wanted on Thursday, the beauty mogul still pulled out all the stops to mark the launch at her new £29million home.

Kylie enlisted the family's go-to party planner Mindy Weiss to come and transform the basement of her new compound in honour of the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection, and the results are jaw-dropping.

The basement could easily be mistaken for a nightclub, with black balloons covering the ceiling, a black branded ping pong table at the centre of the room, and an entire wall covered with campaign imagery of Kendall and Kylie.

The room has a long grey sofa leaning against one wall, meanwhile, a bar lined with black leather stools sits at one end of the room, with TV screens overhead showing videos from the campaign.

Kylie has her very own bar in her basement

The basement bar area is also home to Kylie's very own home cinema – complete with a full-size screen and a line of comfy reclining chairs – with space for all of her famous siblings to come over for movie nights. In short: it looks like an amazing place for a party!

"I couldn't throw a party so @mindyweiss came through and transformed my basement to celebrate the launch of #kendallxkylie collection launching tomorrow at 9am pst," Kylie captioned the post.

The space also has a fully-equipped home cinema

Kylie moved into her incredible new home in April, and has shared several glimpses both in and outside the property on social media. As well as her amazing bar and home cinema, it also boasts a championship-level sports court, seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two guest apartments and the outdoor swimming pool of dreams, with covered cabana areas on either side.

