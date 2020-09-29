Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside daughter Stormi's quirky bedroom – with artwork and family photos The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives in Holmby Hills with her two-year-old daughter

Kylie Jenner has an incredible mansion in Holmby Hills and moved into the property in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been putting her artistic touch on her new home, and has made sure her daughter Stormi, two, has the coolest room in the house.

On Monday, the Lip Kits founder shared a glimpse inside the toddler's stylish bedroom in a new photo posted on Instagram.

The spacious area is decorated with pink love heart wallpaper and has colourful art hanging on the walls.

There is also a large display shelf filled with Stormi's paintings and a framed photograph of the little girl with her dad, Travis Scott.

Stormi's sunglasses collection is also visible, as well as a large collection of children's books.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has the sweetest bedroom

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis, and although they are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends.

Throughout the lockdown, the pair were pictured hanging out with Stormi together, and Kylie recently shared a sweet video of the three of them on social media.

Kylie is a doting mum to daughter Stormi

The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier in the year, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her.

"We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are.

Stormi and dad Travis Scott on Father's Day

She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now.

"Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too.

"I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life.

"People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

