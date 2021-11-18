Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present The Queen's cousin tends to keep her property very private

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge.

The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.

WATCH: Princess Alexandra films inside private London home

But the home was targetted by robbers who reportedly stole £6,000 and some of the couple's wedding presents – including a gold cigarette case given to Angus by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Take a look at Alexandra's private home…

What is it like inside Princess Alexandra's home?

Police detectives pictured in Princess Alexandra's garden following the robbery

Princess Alexandra's house is thought to boast a grand total of six reception rooms and six bedrooms spread across a mammoth four acres of grounds. There is also a separate 18th-century two-room summer house, a gardener's cottage and stables.

Thatched House Lodge grounds in 1963

The gardens of Thatched House Lodge include a lawn with a concrete path leading down to what appears to be an empty swimming pool.

In May 2020, Princess Alexandra filmed a rare message from inside the home as she recognised the work of volunteers for the Alzheimer's Society, giving fans a look at the décor.

She stood in front of large bay windows with white frames, and what seem to be white wooden shutters. The room has a view overlooking the gardens, including an outdoor patio area.

Thatched House Lodge in Richmond

A photo of the exterior of the building released in 1990 also showed exactly what it looks like from the outside.

It's built with white panels and a grey brick roof, with white sash windows and cream wooden shutters. There are two storeys to the home, with a large balcony at the front of one room, and a loft conversion on one side.

Princess Alexandra and her son James Ogilvy at their home in 1968

The home is lined with a white wall and a black metal fence, leading into an arched metal door at the middle, with a floral design. A concrete water feature sits in the centre of the driveway, formed of gravel and tarmac, in front of a lawn area.

Princess Alexandra also has use of a grace-and-favour apartment within St James's Palace in London.

