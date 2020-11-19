Michelle Keegan coos over 'perfect' baby boy The actress shared an adorable clip on Instagram

Michelle Keegan had babies on the brain on Wednesday and it's not hard to see why.

The former Our Girl actress spent the day cooing over her cousin Katie Fearnehough's "perfect" baby boy Brody.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's white teddy outfit has fans obsessed

Sharing an adorable clip to her Instagram Story, Michelle dotes over the little one, who looks so cute sleeping in his onesie and tiny knitted booties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares glimpse inside plush bedroom

Writing over the top, she said: "Mr Perfect. How is he even real??"

The snapshot comes after her father-in-law begged Michelle and husband Mark Wright to have a child of their own. Back in September, the former TOWIE star and the actress shared some sweet Instagram photos of their first visit to Katie and Brody.

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's date night style in pictures

MORE: Mark Wright reveals wedding day disaster he kept secret from Michelle Keegan

Michelle cooed over baby Brody

With the couple looking rather "broody," Mark's father, Mark Wright Sr, was quick to ask his son and daughter-in-law to make him a grandfather soon. "Lovely baby and it's about time you made me a grandad and your mum a grandma," he wrote.

Mark's mum Carol also commented: "Oh beautiful little boy x x suits you."

READ: Michelle Keegan shares rare glimpse of bedroom as she models cute pyjamas

Over the years, both Mark and Michelle - who tied the knot back in 2015 - have constantly fielded questions about when they will start a family, with the actress previously admitting she feels frustrated by the constant speculation.

Michelle has spent plenty of time with Brody since his birth

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "A few years ago it didn't bother me and I answered the question, but now I think, 'I don't need to answer that because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.'

"I remember when I finished Our Girl, people were like, 'Is it because you’re going off to have a baby?'"

She continued: "I know for a fact if Mark finished a job, nobody would ask him if he was going to have a baby. It's not fair. It does make me feel frustrated."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.