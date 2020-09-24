Holly Willoughby reveals a first look at her incredible swimming pool at £3million home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's latest campaign for Marks & Spencer has showcased more areas of her beautiful garden than we've ever seen before – including a sneak peek at her very own outdoor swimming pool.

The This Morning presenter enlisted the help of her eldest children Harry and Belle to capture the images at home during their quarantine after a summer holiday in Portugal, and as much as fans love her autumnal outfits, they also can't get enough of the peek behind closed doors at her £3million London home.

One of the latest photos released from the campaign shows Holly cuddling her pet cat Bluebell in a never-before-seen area of her garden, which features a black-and-white tiled patio lined with plants and fairy lights strung across a brick wall.

Directly behind where Holly is standing, a black wrought iron gate leads through to another area of Holly's garden, where the corner of her outdoor swimming pool can be seen, with a sun lounger positioned to one side.

Holly Willoughby revealed a glimpse at her outdoor swimming pool

Holly was granted planning permission to add an extension and swimming pool to her home with husband Dan Baldwin back in 2013, but she has never shared a photo of the incredible feature until now.

The mum-of-three's previous M&S photos have showcased other areas of her garden, including a patio area where she has a stone dining table and rattan chairs with a striking outdoor chandelier hanging overhead.

Holly captured her latest M&S campaign at her family home

Elsewhere in the garden, Holly also has expansive lawns, a play area for her children, and a vegetable patch, where she revealed she had started growing her own potatoes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the interiors of the property are equally lavish; Holly has previously given fans a glimpse inside her beautiful kitchen and dining room, her bedroom and bathroom, which she previously told HELLO! was her "favourite room in the house".

