We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch created an Amazon ordering storm when she posted about her brand-new dressing table stool for the first time on her Instagram Stories.

READ: Mrs Hinch takes her cleaning hacks outside her house

‘Cleanfluencer’ Sophie Hinchliffe purchased this new addition for her immaculate home in Essex and eagerly took to social media to share it. Little did she know that it would cause a flurry of orders and the exact product would sell out overnight.

The item is actually a piano stool, but Mrs Hinch uses it as a dressing table seat, tucked perfectly under her Charlested Interiors dresser.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch reveals brand new stool - with secret compartment

The white stool is made from birchwood and features a faux leather seat and handy storage area.

We suspect it’s the secret storage compartment that sold fans on the idea. Mrs Hinch admits that the space is probably “where the piano music sheets should go,” but instead she has chosen to use it to store her toiletry bags.

The stool's white faux leather seat matches Mrs Hinch's home

MORE: Mrs Hinch's autumn garland that you can make

READ: You won't believe Mrs Hinch's bargain dress

The Instagram video she uploaded showed husband Jamie Hinchliffe diligently piecing the stool together.

She admits to her followers that she had been on the hunt for the perfect chair for that particular space for a while and reveals: “I found this on Amazon for £40 I bought it and just hoped for the best!”.

Mrs Hinch's new stool sits pride of place at her beautiful dressing table

It seems Sophie is thrilled with her new bedroom addition as she shared a pristine snap of it tucked under her sparkling dresser.

Although the exact stool Mrs Hinch has is sold out, we discovered an alternative:

Piano Stool Bench, £42.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.