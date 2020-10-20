Alex Jones debuts beautiful new dining room setup The One Show host has redecorated for the new season

Alex Jones has unveiled her dining room setup for autumn. The One Show host took to Instagram with a photo of her table dressed in honour of Halloween, complete with a selection of pumpkins and two matching orange candles in glass candle holders.

She has a lengthy wooden dining table with matching wooden chairs lining either side, and a cream linen runner sits in the middle. The room overlooks the garden via a large bay window with white frames and shutters.

Alex Jones' dining room decoration

Alex captioned the image, "Autumn table."

This marks one of the first times that the presenter has unveiled her dining room.

She is notorious for keeping her home under wraps, but has previously shared glimpses inside her kitchen and her living room.

Alex Jones' kitchen

The kitchen is decorated with teal green cupboards and white walls with white splashback tiles on the walls, and there is an island unit with a wooden worktop in the middle of the space. For flooring, Alex and her husband Charlie opted for a wooden parquet design.

Alex's living room with open fireplace

The living room, meanwhile, has light grey walls and a black fireplace with a marble frame. Two alcoves sit at either side of the fireplace, with white shelves where Alex and Charlie keep various books and framed family photographs. The muted colour scheme continues with a light grey sofa and matching cushions.

Alex has a light grey sofa

The couple moved into the home in 2016. It is a Victorian property in London which they renovated almost entirely before moving in. In doing so, they aimed to maintain a handful of period features in honour of the home's heritage including the open log fireplace, tall ceilings and window shutters.

Alex and Charlie also share their home with their two young sons Teddy and Kit.

