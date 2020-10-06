Vanessa Feltz wows fans with extravagant home feature This Morning star Vanessa’s romantic tablescape is seriously impressive

Vanessa Feltz has shared a glimpse inside her London home with fiancé Ben Ofoedu. The BBC Radio and television presenter has shown off her abode many times, using different rooms as the backdrop for interviews on chat shows such as This Morning.

This time we got to see inside Vanessa’s dining room as fiancé Ben Ofoedu filmed a sweet clip prior to a lavish dinner party of theirs.

The opulent table setting caught the eye of many of followers with comments flooding in like: “Wow it looks magical” and “Love the effort you’ve gone to”.

WATCH: Vanessa's incredible dining room styling

The table looked as though it had been styled for a wedding or very special occasion, with lots of super-romantic details.

It featured four oversized floral centrepieces as well as candelabras with flickering candles to add to the atmosphere.



A romantic setting for the couple's dinner party

The dining table was surrounded by ghost chairs, a contemporary addition similar to those chosen by modern brides for their weddings.

Behind Vanessa, we can also see the room’s bold floral wallpaper and a luxury chaise longue - a clear indicator of the presenter’s eclectic style.

The clip begins with singer Ben serenading Vanessa, singing: “I pray for someone like you,” as he pans the camera around to reveal Vanessa sat at the head of the table. She explains that they are having a socially distanced dinner party with her “good pals”.

Vanessa and Ben have been engaged since 2006, and were due to get married in 2007 and then again in 2011, but we are yet to hear wedding bells.

