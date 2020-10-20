The Queen offers chance to live at private homes with Prince Philip Her Majesty is hiring a new member of live-in staff

The Queen has listed a job advert for a new cleaner who will live at her homes with Prince Philip, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

As shown on the official Buckingham Palace website, the candidate will be paid at a starting salary of £19,140.09, and will work full time, five days a week.

The listing adds: "The role is offered with live-in accommodation for which there is a salary adjustment," while, "You will be based mainly in either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace but you will be working across other residences throughout the year (approximately up to three months of the year)."

The cleaner will mainly be based at Windsor Castle

As well as their properties in London, the Queen and Prince Philip own a whole host of homes across the UK including the Balmoral estate in Scotland and Sandringham House, where the monarch usually resides at Christmas time.

In addition, the listing states that benefits will include "a range of catering and recreational facilities", suggesting that the successful applicant will have access to various features inside of the homes, such as the gallery at Windsor Castle, or the music room inside of Buckingham Palace.

The cleaner will also work at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is formed of a mammoth 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 188 bedrooms for household staff, where said new cleaner will likely be housed should they choose to go ahead with live-in accommodation.

Windsor Castle, meanwhile, features 1,000 rooms, and occupies 13 acres of land.

The successful applicant will join a "team of Housekeeping professionals," while "learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they're presented to their very best".

