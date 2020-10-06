The Queen debuts special feature inside home with Prince Philip Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh will showcase a series of private possessions

The Queen's personal vanity mirror is now on public display at the home she shares with Prince Philip in Scotland, Balmoral Castle.

It is a gold design with two mirrored wings, and is believed to have been acquired in 1856, when the Queen's great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert moved into Balmoral Castle once it had been built.

Since, it has been used by Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, George V and Queen Mary, and the Queen's parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

When the Queen took ownership, she kept it on her dressing table in the private apartment of Balmoral Castle for her summer visits from August through to October, and this will mark the first time that the belonging has been unveiled to the public.

A whole host of other family heirlooms will also be showcased at the home.

The 'Balmoral crib' will be on show, featuring a quilted pink cot, a wooden frame and a red satin curtain. It was first used by Queen Victoria, who had it almost identically replicated for use at her home in the Isle of Wight, Osborne House.

The royal family's dessert china will be displayed, too. It dates back to 1840, and was made by Landseer Minton, a notable 19th-century British artist.

Balmoral Castle is located in Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire. Her Majesty usually starts her summer breaks in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving to the main house in August.

Now, the Queen has left Balmoral in order to spend time at Sandringham House in Norfolk, and Balmoral has opened for tours earlier than usual. Visitors will be able to see the treasures on show for £15 per adult and £6 per child.

