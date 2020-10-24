Strictly's Tess Daly's kitchen is truly stunning - see inside She shared a video on social media

Tess Daly often shares clips filmed inside of her home, and a previous video of the Strictly Come Dancing star showing her making a delicious-looking Thai cod dish, which she dedicated to Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern, gave her followers a peek into what might be one of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens of all time.

With sparkly black countertops, white walls and chic white cabinets to boot, the entire space was flooded with natural light thanks to large windows and even a skylight that could be seen above Tess' huge stainless steel fridge. For a splash of character, the doting mum had placed a potted green plant on the windowsill.

Hilariously, Tess' husband, fellow TV star Vernon Kay, even made an appearance in the clip – popping up at the end to cheekily grab a bit of his wife's mouth-watering creation.

The famous couple's beautiful family home is located in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and it's certainly not just the kitchen that's flawless!

Also featuring its own private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for her beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow, it's clear that Tess has an eye for interior design.

In fact, during coronavirus lockdown, the 51-year-old revealed that she had transformed the garden shed into an incredible home gym, complete with a treadmill, spin bike and a weights rack!

Tess also explained how exercise has helped to boost her mood while she has been cooped up during the lockdown period, telling her Instagram followers: "Getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive and capable of tackling the day ahead. Self-care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now."

