Tess Daly shares glimpse into daughter's magical 16th birthday party The Strictly star took to Instagram

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's daughter Phoebe turned 16 on Friday, and the doting parents made sure that she celebrated in style!

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter shared a peek into the incredible birthday party, revealing the magical efforts she'd gone to to make sure her first born's sweet sixteenth was one to remember.

The event seemed to take place in the family's kitchen, where one wall had been transformed into a jaw-dropping rose garden.

Tess shared the video on Instagram

In the mother-of-two's footage, an incredible rose wall was visible, and the pink and white flowers were beautiful.

Giant pink number balloons could also be seen, spelling out Phoebe's age. But perhaps most amazing of all was a light-up 16 sign that looked like it had been transported straight from Marilyn Monroe's dressing room!

The famous husband and wife share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe and Amber, and we've been lucky to have had a few peeks into their stunning home on social media.

Phoebe must have had the best birthday!

It features its own private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

The mum-of-two has previously spoken to HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters.

"It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said.

Tess shared another peek inside her beautiful kitchen when she showcased her culinary skills in a video in June.

It has a monochrome colour scheme with white walls and cabinets offset by black glossy worktops and stainless steel appliances.

