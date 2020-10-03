Tess Daly shares rare photo of Vernon Kay inside family home The star took to Instagram

It's not often that Strictly star Tess Daly shares photos of her husband Vernon Kay, but on Saturday the famous mum did just that!

MORE: Strictly host Tess Daly's family home is even more gorgeous than you'd imagine

Taking to Instagram, Tess posted a heart-melting snap of her other half sitting in what appears to be their kitchen as he looks down at two adorable little dogs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly gives a rare tour of her kitchen

Tess and Vernon tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, although the former did share a sweet picture of their date night back in August.

MORE: Tess Daly shares peek into dazzling new Strictly wardrobe – and wow

Tess shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Tess Daly nails back to work dressing in all-black ensemble

They enjoyed a low-key date night at the Chiltern Firehouse in London – and Tess wore the most beautiful dress for the occasion!

The presenter sported a gorgeous, polka dot number from Topshop, which ticked all our style boxes.

Tess and Vernon have a beautiful kitchen!

The famous husband and wife share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe and Amber, and we've been lucky to have had a few peeks into their stunning home on social media.

It features its own private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

The mum-of-two has previously spoken to HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters.

"It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said.

Tess shared another peek inside her beautiful kitchen when she showcased her culinary skills in a video in June.

It has a monochrome colour scheme with white walls and cabinets offset by black glossy worktops and stainless steel appliances.

The cabinets seen in Tess' clip are very similar to the one that Vernon could be seen perched upon on Saturday!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.